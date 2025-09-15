ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Flat After Sharp Rally Last Week

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty recorded marginal gains in early trade on Monday but later faced highly volatile trends and were quoting flat amid profit-taking after a sharp rally last week. Markets are awaiting the outcome of this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 93.81 points to 81,998.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 24.45 points to 25,138.45. Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 10.06 points down at 81,904.31, and the Nifty traded 12.65 points lower at 25,099.90.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Power Grid and State Bank of India were among the gainers. Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory.