Markets Decline In Early Trade Ahead Of RBI Monetary Policy Outcome

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome. Moreover, a sluggish trend in global equity markets and fresh foreign fund outflow also drove investors to stay on the sidelines. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 159.93 points to 81,282.11 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 27.65 points to 24,723.25.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Eternal, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

"In today’s monetary policy the RBI is likely to cut policy rates by 25 bps. This is already factored in by the market. More important will be the RBI commentary on growth and inflation projections for FY26," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.