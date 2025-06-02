ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Tanks 762 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Drops To 24,538 Level On Weak Asian Market Trends

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday morning tumbled following weak trends in Asian markets and renewed global trade concerns. Moreover, foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment, experts noted. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 762.24 points to 80,688.77 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 212.25 points to 24,538.45.

From the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards. Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Nestle were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower. US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,449.74 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is doubling the tariff on steel imports to 50 per cent. "The market structure favours the continuation of the ongoing consolidation phase. There are global headwinds like renewed tariff concerns that will restrain a breakout rally. At the same time there are domestic tailwinds that will support the market at lower levels. President Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium is a clear message that the tariff and trade scenario will continue to be uncertain and turbulent. This headwind will impact markets.

"On the domestic front, the tailwinds are getting stronger with the latest Q4 GDP growth data coming at 7.4 per cent, which is much better-than-expected," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.