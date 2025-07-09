ETV Bharat / business

Markets Fall In Early Trade Amid Mixed Global Trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid mixed global market trends as investors turned cautious due to tariff jitters and the start of the Q1 earnings season. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 170.42 points to 83,542.09 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 44.35 points to 25,478.15.

From the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Maruti and Titan were among the gainers.

"A significant takeaway from the recent global market trends is that the markets are largely ignoring the noise from the tariff front and are waiting for clarity to emerge. Perhaps, more important from the market perspective in the near-term will be the Q1 results," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.