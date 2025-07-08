ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Marginally Higher After Muted Start

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher in the morning trade on Tuesday after a weak beginning as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the formal announcement of a trade deal with the US. Rally in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund inflows also helped markets recover the early lost ground, analysts said.

After a muted start, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 121.55 points to 83,320.95 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 37.15 points to 25,424.15. However, soon both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 86.13 points higher at 83,526.55, and the Nifty traded 19.75 points up at 25,481.05.

From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Motors, NTPC, and Adani Ports were among the major gainers. However, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, and Trent were among the laggards. The US is close to making a trade deal with India, President Donald Trump has said.

"Now, we've made a deal with the United Kingdom, we've made a deal with China… We're close to making a deal with India. Others we met with and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just sent them a letter. If you want to play ball, this is what you have to pay," Trump said on Monday.

The remarks came as the Trump administration sent out the first tranche of "letters" to various countries on Monday detailing the tariffs that the US will impose on products from those countries entering America.