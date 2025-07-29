ETV Bharat / business

Markets Fall As Trade Deal Uncertainty, Foreign Fund Outflows Weigh On Investors' Sentiment

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes up outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the National Financial Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, in Mumbai on Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2023. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending their downward journey to the fourth day running, amid uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.77 points to 80,620.25 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.25 points to 24,609.65.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards. However, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Trent were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,082.47 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"There are more headwinds than tailwinds for the market now. The major issue weighing on markets is that the expected trade deal between India and the US has not happened so far and the probability of a deal before the August 1 deadline is becoming lower. Sustained FII selling is impacting the market despite the DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) buying," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.