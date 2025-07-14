ETV Bharat / business

Markets Decline In Early Trade Dragged By IT Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Monday amid selling pressure in IT stocks and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 232.93 points to 82,267.54 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.4 points to 25,078.45. From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

However, Trent, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,104.22 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"Nifty has been exhibiting a weak trend, weighed mainly by the weakness in the IT stocks. This weakness may persist, particularly since the FIIs were big sellers in the cash market last Friday. The market is expecting a US-India trade deal soon, with a tariff rate of around 20 per cent for India. If this happens, the market will get a sentimental boost. Any disappointment on this front can drag the market further down," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.