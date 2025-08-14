ETV Bharat / business

Equity Markets Climb In Early Trade On Buying In HDFC Bank, TCS

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday amid buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and TCS, along with a positive trend in the US markets. Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 154.07 points to 80,693.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 45 points to 24,664.35.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the major gainers. However, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, NTPC and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower. The US markets ended higher on Wednesday.