ETV Bharat / business

Markets Decline In Early Trade Amid US Tariff Related Concerns, Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid tariff-related concerns and sustained foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 111.17 points to 81,074.41 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.45 points to 24,734.90.

India will face tariffs of 25 per cent on its exports to the US as President Donald Trump issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world.

From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma tumbled over 5 per cent after the company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro were also among the laggards. Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the gainers. In the Executive Order titled ‘Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates’, Trump announced tariff rates for nearly 70 nations.

A 25 per cent "Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted" has been imposed on India, according to the list released. The executive order however does not mention the "penalty" that Trump had said India will have to pay because of its purchases of Russian military equipment and energy. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,588.91 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.