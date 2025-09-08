ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally In Early Trade Tracking Firm Global Trends Amid Hopes Of Rate Cut By US Fed

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday, tracking a firm trend in global markets amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

The recent GST rate cut announcement also added to markets' optimism during the initial trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 296.26 points to 81,007.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 90.35 points to 24,831.35.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the gainers. However, Asian Paints, Trent, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory. US markets ended lower on Friday.