Sensex, Nifty Jump In Early Trade Amid Hopes Of Successful Conclusion In India-US Trade Talks

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade on Wednesday, after the US President Donald Trump said he feels "certain" that there will be "no difficulty" on a "successful conclusion" of trade talks with India. A rally in IT stocks also instilled optimism in the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 442.59 points to 81,543.91 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 124.2 points to 24,992.80. From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were among the laggards. Signalling a thaw in the bilateral chill between India and the US, President Donald Trump has said he feels "certain" that there will be "no difficulty" for the two countries to come to a "successful conclusion" in trade talks and he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the US President said he was "pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations."

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" he said. Responding to the post, Prime Minister Modi in a post on X on Wednesday expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.