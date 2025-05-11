ETV Bharat / business

Eight Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Saw Combined Rs 1.60 Lakh Cr Erosion In Mkt Valuation Last Week

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,60,314.48 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with a sluggish trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,047.52 points, or 1.30 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever made gains on the other hand. The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 59,799.34 crore to Rs 18,64,436.42 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation dropped Rs 30,185.36 crore to Rs 9,90,015.33 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 27,062.52 crore to Rs 14,46,294.43 crore and that of State Bank of India dived Rs 18,429.34 crore to Rs 6,95,584.89 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance diminished Rs 13,798.85 crore to Rs 5,36,927.95 crore.