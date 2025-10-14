ETV Bharat / business

Markets Bounce Back In Early Trade On Buying In IT Counters, Optimism Over India-US Trade Talks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, driven by buying in IT stocks, optimism over India-US trade talks, and a sharp rally in the US markets.

Meanwhile, retail inflation slowed to an over 8-year low of 1.54 per cent in September and slipped below the Reserve Bank's comfort zone mainly due to subdued prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses, according to government data released on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 246.32 points to 82,573.37 in initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 83 points to 25,310.35.

From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech climbed nearly 2 per cent a day after announcing its September quarter earnings. HCL Technology on Monday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. On a sequential basis, the IT company reported a 10.2 per cent growth compared to the net profit of Rs 3,843 crore in the June quarter of 2025-26.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics and Reliance Industries were also among the gainers. However, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.