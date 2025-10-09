ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound in Early Trade on Foreign Fund Inflows, Buying in Reliance, IT Counters

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 201.23 points to 81,974.89 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 63.5 points to 25,109.65.

Stock Markets Rebound in Early Trade on Foreign Fund Inflows, Buying in Reliance, IT Counters
Bombay Stock Exchange (File/IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 9, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday amid buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries, IT firms and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 201.23 points to 81,974.89 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 63.5 points to 25,109.65.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were among the major gainers.

However, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Titan and NTPC were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 81.28 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays.

US markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday.

"The results season starting today will be keenly watched by the market. IT stocks have witnessed some recovery from the bottom, but the headwinds for the segment continue to be strong," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.50 per cent to USD 65.92 a barrel.

"Record highs at Wall Street kept the risk-on sentiment alive at Dalal Street, with Nifty’s next target seen at 25,670 and support near 24,901," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

On Wednesday, the Sensex declined 153.09 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,773.66. The Nifty dropped 62.15 points or 0.25 per cent to 25,046.15.

Read more:

  1. Stock Markets Halt 4-Day Rally On Selling In Blue-Chips RIL, HDFC Bank
  2. Rolls-Royce Has Deep Ambitions To Develop India As Home Market: CEO Tufan Erginbilgic

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NSENIFTYSENSEXBSE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.