Stock Markets Rebound in Early Trade on Foreign Fund Inflows, Buying in Reliance, IT Counters

Published : October 9, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday amid buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries, IT firms and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 201.23 points to 81,974.89 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 63.5 points to 25,109.65.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were among the major gainers.

However, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Titan and NTPC were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 81.28 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays.