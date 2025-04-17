ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Lower In Early Trade Dragged Down By IT Stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday, dragged down by IT stocks after Wipro warned of a weak quarter ahead amid global uncertainties.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 362 points to 76,682.29 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 129.75 points to 23,307.45.

From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were among the biggest laggards. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were the gainers.

Wipro on Wednesday reported a 25.9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 3,569.6 crore, but warned of a weak quarter ahead with up to 3.5 per cent expected drop in IT services revenue for Q1FY26, amid global uncertainties.

The stock of Wipro traded over 5 per cent lower.