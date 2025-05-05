ETV Bharat / business

Markets Surge In Early Trade On Sustained Foreign Fund Inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday amid sustained foreign fund inflows, a sharp drop in crude oil prices and firm trends in the US markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 386.95 points to 80,888.94 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 114.05 points to 24,460.75.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Titan and Tata Motors were among the major gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked nearly 6 per cent after the firm reported a 7.57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,933 crore for the March quarter of FY25, primarily due to elevated stress in the microlending book. From the 30-share pack, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, and Nestle were also the laggards.

State Bank of India dipped nearly 2 per cent after it reported an 8.34 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,600 crore for the January-March quarter compared to Rs 21,384 crore a year ago, impacted by a decline in net interest margins. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,769.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors have injected Rs 4,223 crore in the country's equity market in April as they turned net buyers for the first time in three months amid a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals.