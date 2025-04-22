ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb In Early Trade Amid Foreign Fund Inflows, Buying In Bank Stocks

Published : April 22, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday as investors’ sentiment remained buoyant amid continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 319.89 points to 79,728.39 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 76.1 points to 24,201.65.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Power Grid and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,970.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Shanghai SSE Composite traded higher while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.