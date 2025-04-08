Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains 600 Points, Nifty Above 22,300 As Market Shows Signs Of Recovery

Mumbai: Indian Stock Market opened on a strong note on Tuesday with both Sensex and Nifty trading in green a day after massive losses amid a global selloff over US President Donald Trump's tariff war.

Bouncing back from a maniac Monday that left investors shell-shocked, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,283.75 points or 1.75 per cent to 74,421.65 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 415.95 points or 1.87 per cent to 22,577.55.

At 9.55 am, both indices shelled some of the early gains with the Nifty 50 at 22,443, up by 280 points, while the BSE Sensex at 74,027, up by 880 points. Gains further dwindled by 10.20 am with Nifty 50 at 22,387.55, up by 225 points, and Sensex at 73,772 (+634.89).

Most companies in the BSE Sensex were trading in green. Titan, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai SSE Composite index were trading in the positive territory after falling sharply on Monday. Nikkei 225 index jumped over 5 per cent. US markets ended mostly lower on Monday.

Global markets may face heightened volatility amid a fresh threat by the US to impose a punitive 50 per cent tariff against China's retaliatory 34 per cent import levies on American products, experts said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,040.01 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 12,122.45 crore, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.32 per cent to USD 65.06 a barrel.

On Monday, the Sensex crashed 2,226.79 points or 2.95 per cent to settle at 73,137.90. During the day, the index slumped 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01. The Nifty tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent to settle at 22,161.60. Intra-day, the benchmark dropped 1,160.8 points or 5.06 per cent to 21,743.65.

What Market Experts Say

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities said the Nifty suffered its biggest fall for the year yesterday, but the over 400-point recovery at the close was encouraging for bulls. "The rebound resulted in a bullish belt-hold line formation with the 22572-22685, the next upside hurdle area. On the downside, the 22015-22130 area is critical," he said, according to ANI.

Speaking on Monday's crash, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, according to PTI, said, "The market tumbled as the carnage over high US tariffs and the retaliation by other countries may kickstart a trade war. Sectors like IT and metals have underperformed relative to the broader market due to the risk of high inflation with slower growth that may result in a potential recession in the US."

"After US markets plunged on Friday, it was writing on the wall for other global equity indices which fell like a pack of cards amid fears that Trump's policies on reciprocal tariffs may lead to recession and higher inflation in the US going ahead."

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, as per PTI, said, "Already, commodity prices of crude oil and several metals are seeing a downward slide, which is an indication of a slackening demand if the current trend persists."