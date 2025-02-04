ETV Bharat / business

Markets Bounce Back In Tandem With Rally In Asian Peers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Tuesday in line with a recovery in Asian peers after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month.

Imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China by the Trump administration fanned fears of trade war and had resulted in markets' decline on Monday.

Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said, US President Donald Trump has delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month.

"This move, along with a cooling trade war, strong domestic manufacturing PMI data, and the Finance Minister's announcement in the Union Budget — especially the zero tax up to Rs 12 lakh on the new tax regime—has likely boosted market sentiment," Jain added.

On Saturday, the White House announced that Trump was implementing a 25 per cent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10 per cent additional tariff on imports from China.