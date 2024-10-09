ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Revists 82,000-Level as RBI Changes Monetary Policy Stance to 'Neutral'

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 550 points to revisit the 82,000-level in morning trade on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India changed its monetary policy stance to stance to 'neutral', a move that may lead to a rate cut in the forthcoming policies.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 556.97 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 82,191.78 in early trade. The broader Nifty of NSE rose 78.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,091.85. Buying in banking and IT stocks added to the positive trend in markets, traders said.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and HCL Technologies were among the major gainers. On the contrary, Nestle India, ITC, HUL, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row. RBI maintained status quo despite the US Federal Reserve lowering the benchmark rates by 50 basis points last month. The central banks of some developed nations have also reduced their interest rates.

Announcing the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The RBI has maintained the status quo on benchmark interest rates since February 2023.