Stock Markets Fall In Early Trade On Relentless Foreign Fund Outflows, H-1B Visa Fee Concerns

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday as relentless foreign fund outflows and US H-1B visa fee concerns made investors jittery. Also, a weak trend in global peers drove the domestic equity markets lower.

Falling for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.32 points to 81,574.31 in the opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.4 points to 25,034.50.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Titan, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti and Eternal were among the laggards. However, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and Infosys were among the major gainers.

In the past four days, the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,298.33 points or 1.56 per cent, and the Nifty declined 366.7 points or 1.44 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,425.75 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"With Trump's steep tariffs and new USD 1,00,000 H-1B visa fee weighing on sentiment, Nifty faces strong resistance at 25,300," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.