ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Plunge In Early Trade Dragged By Reliance Industries

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday dragged down by Reliance Industries and cautious investors' sentiment ahead of the US presidential elections and Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Relentless selling by foreign investors also dampened the sentiments in the equity market. The BSE Sensex tumbled 665.27 points to 79,058.85 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tanked 229.4 points to 24,074.95.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Motors, Infosys, Titan, Maruti and NTPC were among the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 211.93 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.