Stock Markets Trade Lower In Volatile Trade Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded lower in a volatile trade on Friday morning ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision.

After beginning the trade on a positive note, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and declined 87.32 points to 77,970.84 during the early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 32.6 points to 23,570.75.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, PowerGrid, ITC, State Bank of India, Nestle, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.27 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,013.16 crore for the December quarter on account of subdued demand and sharp escalation in input costs.

Bharti Airtel's stock surged nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,134.6 crore boosted by consolidation of the Indus Tower business and benefits of tariff hikes flowing into the quarter.