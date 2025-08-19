ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Continue To Rally On GST Reforms Bid

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 203.44 points to settle at 81,477.10, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 53.4 points to 24,930.35.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 203.44 points to settle at 81,477.10, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 53.4 points to 24,930.35.
File Photo: Bombay Stock Exchange (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 19, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, extending their previous day's sharp rally, as optimism prevailed in the market buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 203.44 points to 81,477.19 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 53.4 points to 24,930.35. From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan and Infosys were the major gainers. However, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

"The policy initiatives from the government on the GST front with indications of next generation reforms have improved market sentiments significantly," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower. The US markets ended on a flat note on Monday.

"The White House talks indicate that there is “reasonable chance of ending the war”. And, if this happens, the secondary tariff on India for buying oil from Russia would become irrelevant. This may turn out to be positive from the market perspective," Vijayakumar added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.50 per cent to USD 66.24 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 550.85 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. On Monday, the Sensex jumped 676.09 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,273.75. The Nifty climbed 245.65 points or 1 per cent to end at 24,876.95.

Also Read

  1. Stock Markets End Flat After Volatile Session As Investors Await Outcome Of US-Russia Talks
  2. Sensex Climbs 304 Pts, Nifty Closes Above 24,600 As Steady US Inflation Fuels Global Rally
  3. Markets Trade Higher Amid Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows, Rally In US Peers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, extending their previous day's sharp rally, as optimism prevailed in the market buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 203.44 points to 81,477.19 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 53.4 points to 24,930.35. From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan and Infosys were the major gainers. However, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

"The policy initiatives from the government on the GST front with indications of next generation reforms have improved market sentiments significantly," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower. The US markets ended on a flat note on Monday.

"The White House talks indicate that there is “reasonable chance of ending the war”. And, if this happens, the secondary tariff on India for buying oil from Russia would become irrelevant. This may turn out to be positive from the market perspective," Vijayakumar added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.50 per cent to USD 66.24 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 550.85 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. On Monday, the Sensex jumped 676.09 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,273.75. The Nifty climbed 245.65 points or 1 per cent to end at 24,876.95.

Also Read

  1. Stock Markets End Flat After Volatile Session As Investors Await Outcome Of US-Russia Talks
  2. Sensex Climbs 304 Pts, Nifty Closes Above 24,600 As Steady US Inflation Fuels Global Rally
  3. Markets Trade Higher Amid Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows, Rally In US Peers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSE SENSEXNSE NIFTYTUESDAY STOCK MARKET

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.