Markets Trade Higher Amid Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows, Rally In US Peers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in positive territory on Monday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. A firm trend in Asian markets further contributed to the optimism in equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 104.84 points to 79,962.63 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 55.85 points to 24,419.15.

From the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Trent, NTPC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers. However, Titan, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended higher on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,932.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.