ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rally In Early Trade Amid Mixed Global Equities

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday mainly due to buying in index heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 366.49 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 76,204.85. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.35 per cent to 23,105.25.

In the Sensex pack, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, ICICI Bank, Titan, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.