Sensex Reclaims 81,000 Level In Early Trade On Buying In HDFC Bank, IT Stocks

Sensex climbed 190.47 points to 81,036.22 while Nifty surged 48.1 points to 24,505.25 amid buying in HDFC Bank, IT stocks in early trade on Wednesday.

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday helped by buying in HDFC Bank, IT stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows. Rallying for the fourth day running, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 190.47 points to 81,036.22 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.1 points to 24,505.25.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Tata Motors were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 3,664.67 crore, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted in the green.

US markets ended mostly in the positive territory on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up by 0.05 per cent to USD 73.66 a barrel. The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 597.67 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 80,845.75 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 181.10 points or 0.75 per cent to 24,457.15.

