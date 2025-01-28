ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rally In Early Trade Amid Heavy Buying In Banking Stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday, mainly due to heavy buying in banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures to inject liquidity into the banking system.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 382.53 points or 0.51 per cent to 75,748.70 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 55.90 points or 0.24 per cent to 22,885.05.

Among the Sensex shares, Infosys, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Zomato, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, NTPC, PowerGrid, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and ITC, were among the laggards.

"The Indian market appears to be oversold and is set for a rebound. The RBI's announcement of measures to boost liquidity in the banking system by around Rs 1.5 trillion is positive for the market.

"This raises the prospects of a rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the February policy meeting. Banks are likely to benefit," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches and announced several other steps to inject liquidity into the banking system.

As part of measures to manage liquidity conditions, the central bank also announced a USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 5 billion for a tenor of six months to be held on January 31, 2025.