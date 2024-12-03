ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rally In Early Trade On Buying In Blue-Chip Stocks, Firm Global Peers

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday amid buying in blue-chip stocks like HDFC Bank and State Bank of India and firm trends in global markets. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 300.98 points to 80,549.06 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 101.85 points to 24,377.90.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the biggest gainers. ITC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Power Grid were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

US markets ended mostly in the positive territory on Monday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 238.28 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,588.66 crore, according to exchange data.