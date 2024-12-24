ETV Bharat / business

Markets Turn Volatile Amid Unabated Foreign Fund Outflows, Mixed Trends From Asian Peers

Sensex climbed 192.03 points to 78,732.20 while Nifty surged 44.65 points to 23,798.10 in early trade amid mixed trends from Asian markets on Tuesday.

File image of National Stock Exchange headquarters in Mumbai
File image of National Stock Exchange headquarters in Mumbai (ANI)
By PTI

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices began the day on an optimistic note on Tuesday but soon turned volatile amid unabated foreign fund outflows and mixed trends from Asian markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 192.03 points to 78,732.20 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 44.65 points to 23,798.10.

However, soon the benchmark indices pared most of the early gains and were quoting between highs and lows. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 27.66 points lower at 78,538.95, while the Nifty traded 7 points up at 23,760.45. From the 30 blue-chip stocks, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Infosys, Nestle and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

Zomato, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports were among the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 168.71 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded higher while Seoul and Tokyo were quoting in the negative territory.

Wall Street ended in the positive zone on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.25 per cent to USD 72.81 a barrel. The BSE benchmark jumped 498.58 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 78,540.17 on Monday. The Nifty surged 165.95 points or 0.70 per cent to 23,753.45.

