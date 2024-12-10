ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Rebound In Early Trade

Sensex climbed 193.17 points to 81,701.63 in early trade while Nifty rose 47.40 points to 24,666.40 on Tuesday amid a rally in Asian Markets.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after two straight days of downtrend on value-buying at lower levels, along with a rally in blue-chip stocks Infosys and HDFC Bank. Fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in the Asian markets also added to the market's rebound.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 193.17 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 81,701.63 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty rose 47.40 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,666.40. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Titan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, and Maruti were the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai were trading higher. "Asian equities advanced after China's top leaders signalled bolder stimulus next year as they seek to revive the world's second-largest economy," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said.

The US markets ended lower in overnight deals on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.29 per cent to USD 71.93 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 724.27 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,648.07 crore, according to exchange data. On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.66 points to settle at 81,508.46 while NSE Nifty dropped 58.80 points to close at 24,619.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after two straight days of downtrend on value-buying at lower levels, along with a rally in blue-chip stocks Infosys and HDFC Bank. Fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in the Asian markets also added to the market's rebound.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 193.17 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 81,701.63 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty rose 47.40 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,666.40. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Titan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, and Maruti were the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai were trading higher. "Asian equities advanced after China's top leaders signalled bolder stimulus next year as they seek to revive the world's second-largest economy," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said.

The US markets ended lower in overnight deals on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.29 per cent to USD 71.93 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 724.27 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,648.07 crore, according to exchange data. On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.66 points to settle at 81,508.46 while NSE Nifty dropped 58.80 points to close at 24,619.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIFTYUS MARKETSASIAN MARKETSSENSEX

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.