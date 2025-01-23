ETV Bharat / business

Markets Pare Early Losses To Trade Higher Amid Rally In Asian Market

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared all the losses to trade higher early on Thursday following buying in IT stocks and a rally in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a negative note to plunge 202.87 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 76,202.12 in the morning trade. On the similar lines, NSE Nifty also fell 64.7 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,090.65.

However, the BSE benchmark soon recovered the losses and rose 152.54 points, or 0.20 per cent, to trade at 76,557.53 while the Nifty went up 37.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 23,192.45.

Among the Sensex shares, Zomato, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical, Infosys, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and ITC were among the gainers.