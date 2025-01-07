ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound In Early Trade After Sharp Decline In Previous Session

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after a sharp decline in the previous session driven by buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 422.62 points to 78,387.61 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 160.2 points to 23,776.25.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Titan, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Power Grid and Tata Motors were among the biggest gainers. Zomato emerged as the only laggard.