ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb In Early Trade On Firm Asian Peers

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday mirroring a firm trend in Asian peers and buying in bellwether stock Reliance Industries. Easing retail inflation also added to the market's strength.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 401.53 points to 76,901.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 97.5 points to 23,273.55. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Maruti, NTPC, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest gainers.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted lower. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.