Markets Give Up Early Gains; Trade Lower On Foreign Fund Exodus

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after two days of decline but soon succumbed to selling pressure as heavy foreign fund outflows made investors jittery. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 270.76 points to 77,890.97 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty also went up by 69.5 points to 23,596. However, soon both the benchmark indices slipped into negative territory. The BSE benchmark quoted 306.07 points lower at 77,313.56, while the Nifty traded with a cut of 112.10 points at 23,412.45.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Consultancy Services jumped 4 per cent after the IT services company reported an 11.95 per cent jump in December quarter net profit to Rs 12,380 crore. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Nestle were the other big gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Zomato, NTPC, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Power Grid were among the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,170.87 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. "There appears to be no respite to the sustained FII selling which touched Rs 7,170 crore yesterday.