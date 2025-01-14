ETV Bharat / business

Markets Bounce Back After Four Days Of Slide

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after four days of sharp decline amid value buying at lower levels and largely firm Asian markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 449.48 points to 76,779.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 141.25 points to 23,227.20.

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,869.1 points or 2.39 per cent in the past four trading sessions. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, NTPC, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. HCL Technologies slumped over 9 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

IT company HCL Tech on Monday reported a 5.54 per cent uptick in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,591 crore in the December quarter as the CEO expressed optimism for improvement in the demand environment and discretionary spending and raised the revenue growth guidance.

"HCLT's 3Q numbers and 4Q guidance were underwhelming," according to Motilal Oswal Research. "HCL Tech reported decent revenue growth of 3.8% q-o-q in cc but missed our estimates of 4.8% q-o-q in cc with largely broad performance across geos and verticals," Shaji Nair, Research Analyst, Capital Market Strategy, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.