Sensex, Nifty Tumble Amid Weak Global Peers, Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Monday amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows. Brent crude rising to USD 81 a barrel and strong US jobs data that dampened early rate cut expectations also dented investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 843.67 points to 76,535.24 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 258.8 points to 23,172.70. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Asian Paints, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. US markets closed in the negative territory on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,254.68 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 22,194 crore from Indian equities so far this month.

"The market will continue to be under pressure from the many strong headwinds. The blowout jobs data from the US with 2.56 lakh job creations in December against expectations of 1.65 lakh means the rate cut expectations in 2025 are now down to one.