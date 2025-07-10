ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Lower In Early Trade Ahead Of TCS Earnings

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in early trade on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the start of earnings season, with IT major TCS scheduled to announce its Q1 numbers later in the day.

Tariff related uncertainty also led to caution in the market, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 76.99 points to 83,461.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 23.15 points to 25,452.95.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. However, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

"Market is unlikely to break the narrow range in which it has been trading for more than a month now. Resilience of the global markets and sustained fund flows into Indian markets have the potential to support the market at the bottom end of the range. A clear break out of the upper range of Nifty 25,500 may happen on positive news of a trade deal between US and India. But this is partly discounted by the market and, therefore, will not be sufficient to sustain the rally well beyond Nifty 25,500," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.