Stock Markets Advance in Early Trade on Buying In Realty, Utility Stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 300 points while Nifty traded above the 25,250 level in the early session on Friday, following buying in realty and utilities stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 299.21 points or 0.36 per cent to 82,471.31 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty increased by 70.05 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,251.85.

Among Sensex firms, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC, Asian Paints, ITC, HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Titan were the major gainers.

However, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services dropped over 0.7 per cent even as it reported better-than-expected results on revenue and margin fronts for the September quarter.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,308.16 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.