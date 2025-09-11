ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Higher In Early Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading with gains in early trade on Thursday, tracking a rally in Asian markets amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Renewed optimism over a successful conclusion of India-US trade talks also lends support to the markets to stay in the positive territory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 153.82 points to 81,578.97 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up 34.15 points to 25,007.25.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Adani Ports, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers.

However, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.