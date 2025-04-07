Trump Tariff Shock: Sensex, Nifty Nosedive Mirroring Global Stock Market Meltdown

Mumbai: The Indian stock market witnessed a major decline in early trade Monday (Aprile 7) morning with the Sensex crashing as much as 3,900 points, while the Nifty 50 dropping below 21,800, mirroring the impact on other global markets due to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,160.8 points or 5.06 per cent to 21,743.65. The index marked one of the highest falls since COVID during the opening.

All the Sensex firms were trading in the negative territory. Tata Steel dropped over 8 per cent, followed by Tata Motors which cracked more than 7 per cent. HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the other big laggards. In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked nearly 11 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged nearly 7 per cent, Shanghai SSE Composite index dropped over 6 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index sank 5 per cent.

US markets ended sharply lower on Friday. The S&P 500 plummeted 5.97 per cent, Nasdaq composite slumped 5.82 per cent and the Dow tumbled 5.50 per cent on Friday.

"Both China and Japan index declined by 10 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. This escalates the stakes in the ongoing trade war and raises concerns about a potential global recession that could affect everyone. On Friday, the US S&P 500 dropped by 6 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell more than 2,000 points, marking its worst week since the COVID-19 crisis. This came after China announced it would impose reciprocal 34 per cent tariffs on all US imports starting April 10," Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said, according to PTI.

The sharp increase in tariffs by both the US and China could lead to higher inflation, slower global growth, and intensify trade tensions, he added. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,483.98 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 2.74 per cent to USD 63.78 a barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex tumbled 930.67 points or 1.22 per cent to settle at 75,364.69. The Nifty declined 345.65 points or 1.49 per cent to close at 22,904.45. Last week, the Sensex tanked 2,050.23 points or 2.64 per cent, while the NSE Nifty declined 614.8 points or 2.61 per cent.

Experts stated that the need of the hour is a reform package by the government to help the markets navigate this global selloff amid Trump's announcements.

Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert, as per ANI, said India will face the heat, not due to domestic reasons, but as an interlinked chain in the global portfolio flows. "India will need a fiscal, monetary and reform package to protect the domestic economy from this global economic winter that is threatening to settle in. The consequences of an Economic-Nuclear policy which has announced the highest tariffs of a century on all trading partners are now coming home to roost," he said.

"Taking the cue from the USD 5.4 trillion 2-day meltdown in the US markets, we are seeing unprecedented selling in Asian markets, with Taiwan which was closed on Thursday and Friday seeing a 20 per cent down day and Hong Kong seeing a 10 per cent cut and then some recovery," he said

The experts also noted that the economic situation needs a rollback by the Trump administration, either as a postponement of the reciprocal tariffs or as some reduction.