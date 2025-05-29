ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound In Early Trade After Two Days Of Decline; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday after two days of decline, mirroring a rally in Asian markets amid positive developments on the US tariffs front. Also, foreign fund inflows drove equity markets higher.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex jumped 504.57 points to 81,816.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 137.25 points to 24,889.70. From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle were among the laggards.

A US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law. "The US federal court striking down the reciprocal tariffs is a clear message that the president cannot ride roughshod over markets and economy with his questionable decisions.

"This court ruling is the second big blow to President Trump after the blow delivered by the bond market which forced the Trump administration to pause the tariffs for 90 days. From the market perspective, this is a positive development," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.