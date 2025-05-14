ETV Bharat / business

Markets Bounce Back In Early Trade As Inflation Cools To 6-Yr Low In April

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday as retail inflation eased to a nearly six-year low of 3.16 per cent in April, creating enough room for the Reserve Bank to go for another round of rate cut in the June monetary policy review. Also, a cooling US April inflation data added to the positive trend in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 281.43 points to 81,429.65 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.65 points to 24,675. From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel climbed over 2 per cent after it posted about a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,022 crore in the March 2025 quarter, mainly due to the tariff hike impact and one-time gain on tax benefits. However, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Nestle and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Tata Motors dipped over 1 per cent after the firm reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,556 crore for the March quarter, hit by lower volumes and operating leverage.

"A strong tailwind for the Indian market is the sharp dip in April CPI inflation to 3.16 per cent. This leaves enough room for the MPC to cut rates thrice more in this cutting cycle. This is positive for the market in general and rate sensitives in particular," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.