ICICI Bank Shares Climb Over 3 Per Cent After Earnings Announcement

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday climbed over 3 per cent after the private sector lender posted a 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. The stock jumped 3.29 per cent to Rs 1,296.90 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 3.30 per cent to Rs 1,297. The stock emerged as the biggest winner among Sensex firms.

The BSE Sensex traded 420.06 points higher at 79,822.35 during early trade and the NSE Nifty quoted 75.55 points up at 24,256.35.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 10,261 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year. The total income increased to Rs 47,714 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 40,697 crore in the same quarter last year, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported an interest income of Rs 40,537 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 34,920 crore in the year-ago period.