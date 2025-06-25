ETV Bharat / business

Markets Surge In Early Trade Tracking Rally In Global Peers

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday mirroring a rally in global markets amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 426.79 points to 82,481.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 123.25 points to 25,167.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Titan, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were among the major gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

"Markets are expected to open on a positive note, supported by easing geopolitical tensions following the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, US market closing on a 4-month high, and a sharp drop in crude oil prices— down over 15 per cent in the past few days to below $68 per barrel, a 5-month low," Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said, in his pre-open market commentary.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted marginally lower. US markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.