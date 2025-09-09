ETV Bharat / business

Stock Mkt Benchmark Indices Trade Higher Tracking Rally In Global Peers Amid US Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday in tandem with a rally in global markets amid hopes of a US Fed rate cut later this month. A rebound in IT stocks also drove the markets higher during the initial trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 366.87 points to 81,154.17 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 101.35 points to 24,874.50.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers. However, Eternal, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

"Nifty is expected to trade with a positive bias despite volatility, supported by hopes of a quarter-point Fed rate cut on 17th September and the possibility of further cuts in the year’s remaining meetings, keeping bears at bay," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower. US markets ended higher on Monday.