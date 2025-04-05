Startup Mahakumbh 2025: MoPNG-Backed Startups To Accelerate India’s Energy Transition

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), which leads innovation at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, a gathering of 32 PSU-backed startups displaying cutting-edge solutions in the oil and gas, promises to offer new technology-driven sustainability solutions toward the energy transition in the country.

The major theme of Startup Mahakumbha is "Disruptive Innovations in the Energy Sector," to which 32 ventures sponsored by public-sector undertakings (PSUs) have made their way to demonstrate the dedication of the MoPNG toward the nurturing of technology based sustainable solutions for energy transition in the country.

These startups have been committed to an energy innovation future through the oil and gas PSUs of India. The Ministry now enables these entities to make substantial contributions toward the country's energy future.

In fact, the ONGC Startup Fund's value has increased by an astonishing 450% over the course of five years. WellRx is one of its biggest successes, being the first oilfield startup under the Startup India Policy from India, expanding its energy solutions in more than 120 countries. This indicates the impressive potential that transformation in reality could have through the PSUs.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has contributed in large measure by supporting 42 startups through its IndS_UP initiative, which has resulted in the creation of 86 intellectual properties and 635 jobs in the sectors.

Meanwhile, continued focus from Oil India is on deep-tech ventures like Caliche Private, which specialises in biochemical sand influx control as a service for oil wells, and Carbonation India for the development of waste management solutions that are sustainable for the oil and gas sector. These are in line with the aspirations of these PSUs in which they seek to take energy practices in a sustainable pathway for the longer durations.

The event also saw participation from 14 top executives from leading PSU oil and gas companies, who provided valuable experiences on subjects like research monetisation, electrification in vehicles, integration of manufacturing, and mobility solutions. Sessions covered investment strategies for electrification, policy incentives for EV innovation, and strategies for last-mile EV mobility.

An important highlight of the event was the "From Lab to Market-Unlocking Research Monetization" incubation roundtable with participation from BPCL, ONGC, Oil India, and HPCL. This particular roundtable has been organised to discuss the successful knowledge transfer of research for commercializing the innovations.

Here too, other PSUs are progressing with their initiatives such as Engineers India Limited (EIL), HPCL, BPCL, and GAIL, for driving technological advancement. Under the EngSUI program, EIL has funded 31 startups with ₹35 crore in various projects like industrial enzymes, compostable polymers, and carbon capture. HP Udgam initiative has provided ₹35 crore in seed funding to 29 startups, including Maraal Aerospace, which is developing solar-powered long-range drones.

BPCL’s Ankur program has supported 30 startups with ₹28 crore in funding, helping them raise $132 million in investments and achieve a cumulative valuation of $300 million. Meanwhile, GAIL’s Pankh initiative supports startups in energy, logistics, and industrial technologies, with ventures focused on solutions such as pipeline repair, biogas generation, and sustainable materials.