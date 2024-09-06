Star Alliance offers loyalty status match for frequent flyers in Scandinavia

Gurugram (Haryana): Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, has announced an enticing loyalty offer for frequent flyers in Scandinavia. SAS EuroBonus Gold and Silver members can now request a "status match" with participating Star Alliance member airlines, offering them equivalent status in another airline's frequent flyer program.
This initiative, available from September 1 to November 30, 2024, promises enhanced travel benefits for eligible members. The status match challenge is aimed at providing seamless global connectivity and loyalty benefits to frequent travellers in Northern Europe. Star Alliance operates over 3,650 flights to and from Scandinavia each month, connecting passengers to over 1,070 international destinations via 26 hubs worldwide — making it the most extensive airline alliance globally.
The offer includes a range of prestigious airlines, such as Air Canada, Lufthansa, United, Turkish Airlines, Air China, and Ethiopian Airlines, among others. Members of the SAS EuroBonus program who hold Gold or Silver status can apply for a match across equivalent loyalty tiers, allowing them to enjoy perks like priority boarding, extra baggage, and lounge access.
Renato Ramos, Vice President of Strategy at Star Alliance, emphasised the advantages this promotion brings to travellers. Ramos said, "Global travellers today seek unparalleled networks, access to more lounges, and superior benefits at airports. With 25 world-class member airlines, Star Alliance is uniquely positioned to provide these advantages to frequent flyers in the Nordic region."
The status match is free of charge, with participants simply visiting the Star Alliance website to apply. Each airline has specific terms and conditions for its status challenge, which are detailed online.
With its 18 member airlines offering direct flights to Scandinavia, including major carriers such as SWISS, Singapore Airlines, and TAP Air Portugal, Star Alliance continues to strengthen its dominance in global aviation.