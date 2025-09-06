Stakeholders Try To Decipher Benefits From GST Reforms

Many seek further streamlining in an industry-specific manner
Published : September 6, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
Sagar/Kolhapur: Stakeholders in the Indian market are trying to decipher the benefits, if any, that will come their way with the goods and services tax (GST) reforms announced by the Centre. Many feel that the government needs to do some more streamlining if it really wants to benefit the business community as well as the consumers.
Some interesting voices are coming from the bidi industry that provides livelihood to poor people in central India. Many are accusing the government of taking the people for a ride while claiming that on one side it has reduced the GST on bidi and tendu leaves, while on the other it has increased it on tobacco, which is the raw material for the bidi industry.
It is being pointed out that now 40% GST will have to be paid on products like cigarettes, pan masala and chewing tobacco (zarda). Meanwhile, the GST on bidi has come down from 28% to 18% and that on tendu leaves from 18% to 5%. Those associated with the sector say that this actually amounts to juggler of figures. It was disclosed that the reduction in GST on bidi and tendu leaves will be applicable from January 1, 2026, while that on other products will come into effect from September 22.
The question being asked is whether the bidi workers will benefit in any way. Those airing the concerns of the workers are also raising questions around 44 labour laws that were abolished in 2022-23. This has had an impact on the Rs 5 cess that was being levied on every thousand bidis and was being used for the welfare of workers. Sources disclosed that the Bidi Cess Act 1976 also ended with these abolitions.
Those running bidi industrial units are giving things various interpretations in accordance with their political leanings. Fow example, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shailendra Jain is upset over the bidi industry migrating from Bundelkhand to West Bengal. He said that although he is against tobacco consumption, the bidi industry also generates employment.
“Today Rohingya refugees have joined this industry in Bengal and are earning their livelihood, while our people have become unemployed. We had requested the (Madhya Pradesh) Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) to intervene as maximum tendu leaves are produced in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, but the maximum bidis are being made in Bengal,” he said.
He said that the reduction in the GST on bidis will benefit the bidi industry and the workers associated with it. But Left leader Ajit Jain claimed that the GST reduction should have come a long time ago.
"All the opposition parties of the country were opposing 12% to 18% GST on raw materials, which has been brought down to 5%. This is welcome. But it is doubtful whether it will benefit those at the grass-root level because the relief available in a capitalist society is converted into industrial capital. Consumers or dependents do not get any benefit from it," he pointed out.
He also raised doubts on the government’s intentions saying, "The government has taken from one hand and given it to the other. If the central and state governments are really concerned about the interests of crores of bidi workers and consumers of the country, then GST on tobacco should also be reduced."
Meanwhile, those associated with the footwear industry and agricultural equipment in far-off Kolhapur are expecting a positive outcome of the reform.
"Kolhapuri chappals along with agricultural equipment from Western Maharashtra are in good demand in the global market. The consumers will also benefit from this as the selling price will come down," said Ajit Kothari, a member of the Western Maharashtra GST Grievance Redressal Committee.
It is being pointed out that the earlier higher GST slab had led to financial difficulties for the factories in Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra. The farmers were also feeling strain on their pockets when they had to purchase farm implements like tractors-trolleys, ploughs, rice harvesting machines and so on.
It is being claimed that the manufacturers of internationally famous Kolhapuri chappal will benefit greatly from the GST reduction. On the other hand, the producers of packaged and labelled jaggery that draws a GST of 5% are also seeking a reduction. “No decision has been taken in this regard in the new changes. The central government should exclude tax on essential commodities. Kolhapuri jaggery is in good demand all over the world. If traders and manufacturers in Western Maharashtra including Kolhapur get this exemption, this business will see good days," expressed Kolhapuri jaggery trader Namesh Ved.