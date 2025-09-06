Stakeholders Try To Decipher Benefits From GST Reforms

ETV Bharat / business

Sagar/Kolhapur: Stakeholders in the Indian market are trying to decipher the benefits, if any, that will come their way with the goods and services tax (GST) reforms announced by the Centre. Many feel that the government needs to do some more streamlining if it really wants to benefit the business community as well as the consumers.

Some interesting voices are coming from the bidi industry that provides livelihood to poor people in central India. Many are accusing the government of taking the people for a ride while claiming that on one side it has reduced the GST on bidi and tendu leaves, while on the other it has increased it on tobacco, which is the raw material for the bidi industry.

It is being pointed out that now 40% GST will have to be paid on products like cigarettes, pan masala and chewing tobacco (zarda). Meanwhile, the GST on bidi has come down from 28% to 18% and that on tendu leaves from 18% to 5%. Those associated with the sector say that this actually amounts to juggler of figures. It was disclosed that the reduction in GST on bidi and tendu leaves will be applicable from January 1, 2026, while that on other products will come into effect from September 22.

The question being asked is whether the bidi workers will benefit in any way. Those airing the concerns of the workers are also raising questions around 44 labour laws that were abolished in 2022-23. This has had an impact on the Rs 5 cess that was being levied on every thousand bidis and was being used for the welfare of workers. Sources disclosed that the Bidi Cess Act 1976 also ended with these abolitions.

Those running bidi industrial units are giving things various interpretations in accordance with their political leanings. Fow example, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shailendra Jain is upset over the bidi industry migrating from Bundelkhand to West Bengal. He said that although he is against tobacco consumption, the bidi industry also generates employment.

“Today Rohingya refugees have joined this industry in Bengal and are earning their livelihood, while our people have become unemployed. We had requested the (Madhya Pradesh) Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) to intervene as maximum tendu leaves are produced in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, but the maximum bidis are being made in Bengal,” he said.

He said that the reduction in the GST on bidis will benefit the bidi industry and the workers associated with it. But Left leader Ajit Jain claimed that the GST reduction should have come a long time ago.