Sri City Firm BFG India To Manufacture Interiors For Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

Tirupati: BFG India, a manufacturer based in Andhra Pradesh's Sri City, has been entrusted with designing, manufacturing, and installing interiors, modular toilet cabins, and aerodynamic front ends for the coaches of Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

This announcement was made by K Premamoorthy, the Vice President of BFG India. Additionally, he emphasised how BFG India continues to support India's cutting-edge rail system. The company has a remarkable history of producing high-quality parts for metro systems and previous iterations of the Vande Bharat trains, he said.

Developing and producing the interiors of the future Vande Bharat sleeper trains would be a major responsibility of BFG India, he added. The Sri City facility of BFG India, founded in 2009 is renowned for producing Fibre-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) products by using state-of-the-art technology. The features like strength, portability, and fire resistance make these products ideal for use in the wind, rail, and maritime industries.