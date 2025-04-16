ETV Bharat / business

Sri City Firm BFG India To Manufacture Interiors For Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

Sri City-based BFG India will produce modular toilet cabins and aerodynamic fronts for Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST

Tirupati: BFG India, a manufacturer based in Andhra Pradesh's Sri City, has been entrusted with designing, manufacturing, and installing interiors, modular toilet cabins, and aerodynamic front ends for the coaches of Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

This announcement was made by K Premamoorthy, the Vice President of BFG India. Additionally, he emphasised how BFG India continues to support India's cutting-edge rail system. The company has a remarkable history of producing high-quality parts for metro systems and previous iterations of the Vande Bharat trains, he said.

Developing and producing the interiors of the future Vande Bharat sleeper trains would be a major responsibility of BFG India, he added. The Sri City facility of BFG India, founded in 2009 is renowned for producing Fibre-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) products by using state-of-the-art technology. The features like strength, portability, and fire resistance make these products ideal for use in the wind, rail, and maritime industries.

At present, the firm is engaged in producing and installing modular toilet cabins and aerodynamic front-end structures for the new 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper trains. These components are expected to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency for long-distance travel.

Premamoorthy also said that the company, earlier, supplied interiors, toilet cabins, and front ends for the inaugural Vande Bharat express trains within a record time of just 10 months. He noted that the latest collaboration further underscores the importance of local manufacturing in advancing India's railway modernisation efforts.

